Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Forward Air by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $114.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

