Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FND. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $82.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $138.72.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

