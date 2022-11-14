Inspire Investing LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,989,000 after purchasing an additional 141,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $162.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average is $136.01. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

