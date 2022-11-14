Inspire Investing LLC Has $218,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 26.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 98.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

