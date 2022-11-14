Inspire Investing LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $124.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

