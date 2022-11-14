Inspire Investing LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 31.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,835.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,835.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,522 shares of company stock worth $18,813,349. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $104.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

