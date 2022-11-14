Inspire Investing LLC Has $296,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CarMax by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 53.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $74.58 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $152.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

