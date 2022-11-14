Inspire Investing LLC Has $301,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYV opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

