Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.28%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at $192,281,353.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at $187,387,656.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 252,695 shares of company stock worth $7,065,789. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

