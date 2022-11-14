Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after buying an additional 1,941,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

DLTR stock opened at $165.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

