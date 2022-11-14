Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 73.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

