Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,441.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,015.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,806.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,927.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

