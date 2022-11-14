Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

ROST stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.