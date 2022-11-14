Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 135.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Several research firms have commented on HTLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

