Inspire Investing LLC Sells 208 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $60.01 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $920.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.32.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

