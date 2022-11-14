Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $555,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in ePlus by 15.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $76,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

