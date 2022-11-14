Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

IART stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $71.03.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

