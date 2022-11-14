Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Insider Activity

Intuit Price Performance

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.