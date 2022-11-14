Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.