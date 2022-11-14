International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $34.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

International Paper Stock Up 4.2 %

IP stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 624,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Paper by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in International Paper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.