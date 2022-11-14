iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

