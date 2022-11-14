Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.50.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
