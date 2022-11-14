JMP Securities Downgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APYX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 47.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 132.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

