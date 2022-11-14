Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.7% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.