JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,065.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,724 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

