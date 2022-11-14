Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
