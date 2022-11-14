Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,383,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,739,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 452,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22,898.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Shares of KDP opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,267 and have sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

