Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Keyera to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.96.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$28.77 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

