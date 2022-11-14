Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Keysight Technologies worth $109,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.18 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

