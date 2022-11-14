KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPT. National Bankshares cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

KPT stock opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.61. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.51. The stock has a market cap of C$101.29 million and a P/E ratio of 92.64.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

