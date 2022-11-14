Kyndryl (KD) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kyndryl to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% Kyndryl Competitors -253.05% -32.59% -7.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.63 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.63

This table compares Kyndryl and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 250 1667 2868 58 2.56

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.83%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 44.03%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Kyndryl competitors beat Kyndryl on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

