L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $29,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,358 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

