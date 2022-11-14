Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

LW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NYSE LW opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

