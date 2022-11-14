Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

LW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE LW opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

