Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $14.44 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,651 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nucor worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 57.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NUE opened at $138.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.89. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

