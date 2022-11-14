Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mosaic worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

