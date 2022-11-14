Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,479 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 409.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.78 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

