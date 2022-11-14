Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 96,424 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,424 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,702,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 14,191.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,997.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,972,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 1,878,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.5 %

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

