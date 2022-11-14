Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

LXRX opened at $2.37 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $447.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 368,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 197,424 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.