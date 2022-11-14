Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %
LXRX opened at $2.37 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $447.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.36.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
