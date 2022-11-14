Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of LNR opened at C$62.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.41. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35.

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,930,955.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,191,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,186,876.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,182,294 shares of company stock worth $73,495,620.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

