Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) vs. Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Financial Comparison

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Tuya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $770,000.00 6.73 -$12.78 million ($0.72) -0.37 Tuya $302.08 million 1.64 -$175.42 million ($0.32) -3.09

Liquid Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquid Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.8% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -265.21% -179.48% -89.07% Tuya -72.43% -16.36% -14.72%

Risk and Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liquid Media Group and Tuya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuya 0 2 0 0 2.00

Tuya has a consensus target price of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 627.20%. Given Tuya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Summary

Tuya beats Liquid Media Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service. It also operates an online video community that provides filmmakers to self-distribute content directly to their viewers; and a comprehensive content recommendation platform that helps audiences discover engaging movies, TV series, and TV programs to watch. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

