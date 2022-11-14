LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

LivePerson Stock Up 6.5 %

LPSN stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

About LivePerson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LivePerson by 187.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

