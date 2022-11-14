Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $230.95 Average PT from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.