LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $93.00 Average PT from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 851,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 6.1 %

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LYB stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.