McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $90,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.3 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

