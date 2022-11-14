Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Meridian Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

