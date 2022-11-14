Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance
Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $532.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
