Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.53.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$14.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.41 and a 1 year high of C$23.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.26. The stock has a market cap of C$591.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

