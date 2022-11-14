Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $111.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.