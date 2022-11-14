Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $111.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

