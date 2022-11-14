Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 269,607 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,607 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $30,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $11.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

