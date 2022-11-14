Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,199 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $93.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

